HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland voters have passed a proposal to bring more residents high-speed internet.

The proposal on the Aug. 2 primary ballot will expand broadband internet by funding the building of a fiber network by the Holland Board of Public Work. The city of Holland will sell up to $30 million in bonds for the network that homeowners can connect to.

“We’re not a city where there necessarily aren’t options but what we have found is sometimes those options are costly and that there’s not as much competition as our residents would like to see and it’s not as fast as our residents would like to see it,” City Manager Keith Van Beek previously told News 8.

Connecting to the network will be optional for Holland residents. In order to opt in, residents will need to pay an $800 connection fee, split into monthly $7 payments split over 10 years, and a $35 monthly internet subscription.

Holland taxpayers will help pay for building the system. That amount will depend on the taxable value of a homeowner’s home.