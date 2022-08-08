GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hillary Scholten, the Democrat candidate for the 3rd congressional district, kicked off a district tour on Monday in Grand Rapids.

Scholten, who ran two years ago and came in five points behind Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, was unopposed in the Democrat primary.

A Hillary Scholten campaign sign on Aug. 8, 2022.

Meijer was defeated by Republican John Gibbs, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Scholten said her original reasons for running are still issues now.

“First and foremost, unfortunately, we’re still fighting so many of the same issues that were troubling folks in West Michigan back in 2020. High cost of goods and services — thankfully the Senate just passed the Inflation Reduction Act to target some of that — housing shortages, scarcity and uncertainty over healthcare cost and coverage,” she said. “So many of those things continue to plague our community to this day and (that’s) what’s caused me to raise my hand and say, ‘We’re still not getting it right and we’re still going to fight for those same things.'”

Scholten and Gibbs will meet in the general election in a radically different district than she ran in two years ago. The district previously contained all of Kent County along with Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties and a small portion of Montcalm County. Now the district holds parts of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.