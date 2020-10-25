Harris visits southeast Michigan in sprint to Election Day

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a roundtable discussion during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Continuing the march of campaign stops in Michigan, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in the Detroit area.

Harris is holding a few events aimed at encouraging supporters to get out and vote in the Nov. 3 election. In addition to appearances earlier in the day, she will speak in Troy at 3:35 p.m. and Pontiac at 4:30 p.m.

Harris’ husband was in West Michigan last week and Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump surrogates have also recently visited the state. President Donald Trump will be in Lansing on Tuesday for a rally.

A poll released Friday morning shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is holding on to a lead over Trump in Michigan, which is considered a key battleground in the election.