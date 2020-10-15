GVSU opens on-campus satellite clerk’s office

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Beginning this week, it’s now easier for students at Grand Valley State University to register to vote or request an absentee ballot.

It’s part of an effort by the school to increase young voter turnout.

“We are the generation that’s going to make a difference,” said sophomore Madeline Merritt.

Merritt says she has witnessed voting challenges firsthand.

“As college students, because we’re from so many different places, sometimes things like that can hinder us from voting,” said Merritt.

Kayla Keckler, a junior at GVSU, agrees.

“There’s a lot of important issues on the table,” said Keckler.

That’s why the university, in partnership with the Allendale Township Clerk’s Office, is now offering an easier way for students, faculty, and staff to get registered to vote, request an absentee ballot, change their address or just vote in person right on the spot.

The satellite clerk’s office will be available until Nov. 3 and it’s located inside of the Kirkhof Center on campus.

“Our mission at Grand Valley is to educate our students to transform their lives, professions and their societies. There’s no more fundamental way to do that than voting,” said Melissa Baker-Boosamra, the associate director of Student Life at GVSU.

Merritt says she hopes this empowers her generation to stand up and make a difference.

“I think that as young people we forget that we are just as important and that we are just as influential in building the future as the older generation and that this election is a way for us to voice that,” said Merritt.

Hours for the satellite clerk’s office vary by day and there are restrictions based on where students and staff live.

More information can be found online.