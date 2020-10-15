GVSU offering staff paid time off to vote, work the polls

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Faculty and staff at Grand Valley State University can now use paid time off to vote or work the polls in the 2020 election.

University officials say they want to make sure their employees have enough time to exercise their rights on Election Day.

This new guidance allows faculty and staff at GVSU two hours of PTO to vote, but they do have to get their supervisor’s approval first.

Employees can also choose to work at polling stations and receive a paid day off.

A staff member who earns money from working as an election official will receive the difference between that income and regular pay.

Officials say they’re proud of this initiative and they want other businesses to follow suit.

“I encourage all employers to consider this for their workforce,” said Maureen Walsh, associate vice president and chief human resources officer at GVSU. “It doesn’t take a lot to implement. People respond very well and it just clears barriers and at a time when things are difficult, anyway we can help our employees make things easy, especially voting, I encourage all of us in human resources to do so.”