GVSU offering on-campus voting for upcoming elections

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University will now be offering on-campus voting for students who are residents of Allendale to help increase the number of student’s who vote in elections.

According to the university, the Allendale Township Satellite Clerk’s Office will be available for voter registration and absentee ballot voting in the Kirkhof Center on Election Day and the weeks leading up to future elections.

For the 2016 election, most Grand Valley State University students took buses from campus to vote. This led to long lines at Life Stream Church where five precincts voted. To prevent that in the 2020 elections, a satellite clerk’s office was set up on campus for the first time for students to register.

Taking this a step further, the GVSU Student Senate came up with the idea for the satellite clerk’s office.

At the clerk’s office, only students who are residents in Allendale will be able to vote and return absentee ballots. Other students who would like to participate in the election will be able to get assistance.

“Our satellite office will be able to help voters that are not residents of Allendale find contact information for their local clerk’s office to request absentee ballots, determine where they are to send their absentee ballots, or assist in updating their voter registration to Allendale Township if they have proper proof of residency,” Allendale Township Clerk Jody Hansen said.

The Student Senate hopes the satellite office will help students find their voice in politics.

“We aim to collaboratively empower all members of our campus community to meaningfully exercise their right to vote, regardless of political affiliation, demographic background, or identity,” Student Senate President Autumn Mueller said in a press release.