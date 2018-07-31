Elections

Gubernatorial candidate Hines goes door to door in Kentwood

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 06:33 PM EDT

Gubernatorial candidate Hines goes door to door in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The parade of gubernatorial candidates coming through West Michigan continues one week away from the primary election.

Dr. Jim Hines, one of four Republicans seeking his party's nomination, is the latest candidate to hit the ground in the area. He went door to door Tuesday in Kentwood to put a personal touch on running for the state’s top position.

He says though he has never been in politics, it's a race he can win and his presence in a field full of candidates that have held office could be his advantage.

"We believe it's going to be close, but as we travel around and knock on doors, people are undecided. We have many that have already voted in absentee ballot-wise and have voted for Hines,” he said. “Some, they still have their ballots sitting on the counter and there are others who just haven't quite decided so they're watching the ads on TV, they're seeing mudslinging and they're saying ‘oh, maybe an outsider might be what we need.’”

Hines says he hears a lot about roads and the coast of auto insurance as he talks to voters. He also said polling that shows him trailing the field isn't accurate.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


