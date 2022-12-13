GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids school board election that had to be recounted has been officially certified.

The recount for the Grand Rapids Public Schools seat was certified just before noon Tuesday, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said. The Board of Canvassers will be in at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to start closing out the recount. The clerk said that the process has gone “much more swiftly” than she and her team expected.

The school board vote required a recount after an error was made, listing the wrong names on a certifying document that is kept on file. The names were accidentally flipped, naming Jennifer McFarlane as the winner of the GRPS race instead of Sara Melton and Daniel Jack Bottig instead of Brittney Rocha in Kelloggsville.

The error was discovered within the recount window, meaning it could be corrected without going to court.

Election volunteers are also recounting votes from the entire city for Proposal 3, which enshrines abortion rights in the state constitution, after one was requested in several communities across the state.

The Proposal 3 recount could continue throughout the week and into next week if needed, but Posthumus Lyons said her office expects to be completely finished with the Proposal 3 recount by Wednesday.