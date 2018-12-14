Elections

GRCC trustee recount finished, winners decided

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2018 09:09 PM EST

Updated: Dec 13, 2018 09:09 PM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a recount completed, officials have declared the winners of the election for the Grand Rapids Community College Board of Trustees.

The two open seats will go to Kathy Crosby and Sheryl Siegel, the Kent County Clerk's Office said Thursday evening.

That comes after a recount found Crosby got 2,718 votes in Barry County, Siegel got 2,408, Troy Williams got 2,099 and Carlos Sanchez got 1,534. Those numbers were combined with votes from five other counties to determine the winners.

The county discovered late last month that a data entry error had caused it to certify the wrong winner to the state. That led to a challenge and the recount.

In a separate mistake, the GRCC election was left off ballots entirely in two Allegan County precincts. But unless a candidate files another challenge based on the omission, the results of the recount will stand.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Project Night Lights in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Project Night Lights in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Whoville 5K
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Whoville 5K

Photo Galleries
Grand View Elementary visits the Weather Experience
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Grand View Elementary visits the Weather Experience