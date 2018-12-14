GRCC trustee recount finished, winners decided
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a recount completed, officials have declared the winners of the election for the Grand Rapids Community College Board of Trustees.
The two open seats will go to Kathy Crosby and Sheryl Siegel, the Kent County Clerk's Office said Thursday evening.
That comes after a recount found Crosby got 2,718 votes in Barry County, Siegel got 2,408, Troy Williams got 2,099 and Carlos Sanchez got 1,534. Those numbers were combined with votes from five other counties to determine the winners.
The county discovered late last month that a data entry error had caused it to certify the wrong winner to the state. That led to a challenge and the recount.
In a separate mistake, the GRCC election was left off ballots entirely in two Allegan County precincts. But unless a candidate files another challenge based on the omission, the results of the recount will stand.
