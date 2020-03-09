Grand Rapids precinct 20 polling location changed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A polling location in Grand Rapids has changed due to unforeseen circumstances, the city said Monday.

They said precinct 20, which serves Ward 1, has changed. Voters who use that location will now be voting at St. Paul’s Anglican Church at 2560 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

Previously, precinct 20 voting was supposed to be held at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes.

The new polling location is near the previous location.

Voting locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Voters in Grand Rapids may also visit the city’s website or call 616.456.3010 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.