GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Richard Houskamp has been appointed to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.

The Grand Rapids businessman has been appointed to represent the Republicans starting Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. His term will go through Jan. 31, 2023.

He will be taking over the role for Norman Shinkle, who resigned in June because he is running for elected office.

Houskamp is a Calvin University graduate, the CEO of Neutral Planet and the managing partner of Vistiworks.

The Board of State Canvassers is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans. It has been in the spotlight recently because the group certifies elections, which proved controversial in 2020. The Board also reviews candidate petitions and was part of the decision in May to remove five Republican candidates for Governor from the ballot because of fraudulent signatures.

The Board of Canvassers will also be reviewing ballot petitions for the November election, including the Reproductive Freedom for All petition, which deals with abortion rights.

The Michigan Republican party submitted Houskamp’s name to Whitmer for appointment. A spokesperson for the GOP said Houskamp is highly respected in the party and is a long time Kent County Republican activist.