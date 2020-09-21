Grand Rapids installs more absentee ballot drop boxes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has set up more drop boxes around the city where people can drop off their absentee ballots for the presidential election.

The city now has a total of seven sites, six of which you can drive up to and the last inside City Hall. Each box has instructions in both English and Spanish and the city says it will be keeping an eye on them to ensure your vote is safe.

Find the drop box nearest you:

You can also drop of voter registration and absentee voter applications in the drop boxes.

Absentee ballots will start going out in the mail Sept. 24. If you choose to drop off yours in one of the boxes, you must do it before 8 p.m. on Election Day. The boxes have a code to get an “I voted” sticker.

You can also return your ballot through the mail and track its status online — though if you choose this option, you’re advised to mail it back early to make sure it arrives in time.

You can also return it in person at the clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall or, starting Sept. 28, at Election Central at 201 Market Ave. NW from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Whatever option you choose, you’re reminded to double-check that you have signed your absentee ballot. Missing or improper signatures are among the most common reasons absentee ballots get rejected.

You may also, of course, vote in person.

The election is Nov. 3. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she’s expecting some 5 million votes total and that more than 3 million of those may be cast absentee, which would demolish the record of about 1.6 million set in the Aug. 4 primary.

The numbers are attributed to recent changes that made it easier to vote absentee in Michigan and officials encouraging use of the option as a coronavirus mitigation effort.