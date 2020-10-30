GR clerk busy with registrations as election nears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a long line at the Grand Rapids City Clerk’s Office Friday afternoon as people cast absentee ballots.

Some needed to register to vote, but others went to the clerk’s office only to cast their absentee ballot early.

The office technically closed at 5 p.m., but anybody who was in line by then was allowed to finish their business. The wait was between 40 and 50 minutes when the line was at its worst in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, News 8 was told, there was little to no line.

In Michigan, you can now register to vote and cast your ballot on Election Day, but officials urge you to do it early.