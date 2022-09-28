UNDATED (WOOD) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature have reached a deal that would allow for early processing of absentee ballots, the governor’s office confirmed to News 8.

The details of the deal are not yet known, but the goal is to help speed up the tallying of absentee ballots on election day.

Absentee voting exploded in popularity with the pandemic, but because local clerks could not prepare them before election day, they slowed the overall counting process. It is unlikely the deal will allow absentee votes to actually be counted before election day, but clerks would probably get the freedom to get them out of envelopes and ready for counting early.

In a Wednesday statement, the governor’s office said her goal is “always to uphold Michiganders’ constitutional right to have their voices heard in a safe and secure election.”

“Governor Whitmer has always said she will work with anyone to get things done and put Michiganders first. When it comes to election reforms, our goal is always to uphold Michiganders’ constitutional right to have their voices heard in a safe and secure election. We’ve worked with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to pass and sign into law more than 900 bills, and are confident we can carry this bipartisanship forward on legislation to improve our state’s elections too.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office

Michigan’s general election is Nov. 8.