Gov. Whitmer, Democrats kick off virtual DNC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democrats charted new territory Monday, and if night one is any example, it may be a model that the parties may incorporate in the future.

Despite the absence of the big crowds and all the glitz that normally goes with conventions, the ability to control the message and actually produce this virtual convention has resulted in a closely scripted affair that has already packed in more than a dozen speeches and performances and a number of “voices” from voters around the country.

The theme, “We the People”, focused on the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, racism and social injustice.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off the first nationally televised hour of the convention and continued the message.

“It’s crucial that we rally together to fight this virus and build our economy back better. From the jump, we took this pandemic taken seriously in Michigan. We listened to medical experts, we planned, and with a lot of help from the autoworkers and too little help from the White House, we executed our plan, we saved thousands of lives. Just imagine if we had a national strategy so everyone that needs a test gets one for free, so everyone has access to a safe vaccine, so our kids and educators have the resources they need to safely get back to school. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House we will,” she said.

It was night one for the Democrats and they have used an unconventional convention to start laying out their 75-day plan to win the White House.

A lot of speakers spoke with a common message and now we’ll see what the next three nights look like and how this new, forced format will be accepted.