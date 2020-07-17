‘Going to miss it’: Amash signals he’s done in Congress

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids, made it clear Thursday he would not attempt to retain his seat.

He tweeted Thursday night that he would “miss” representing Michigan’s 3rd District in Congress. He also retweeted a Detroit News article that said he wasn’t campaigning.

I love representing our community in Congress. I always will. This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it.



Thank you for your trust. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 17, 2020

While Amash’s status had been a little unclear, the move is not a surprise. He stopped actively campaigning in February and said as far back as October he wasn’t certain he would seek reelection.

As a fifth-term congressman, Amash had a solid hold of the 3rd Congressional District for years. But the seat seemed to go into play as soon as he left the Republican Party a year ago over ideological differences, particularly in regards to President Donald Trump‘s behavior during the Russian election meddling investigation — though Amash had always leaned toward libertarianism.

Earlier this year, he pitched a bid for the Libertarian nomination for president that ended after only a few weeks.

With Amash out of the way, five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to run for the 3rd District seat: Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Joe Farrington, Peter Meijer, Tom Norton and Emily Rafi. Four of those candidates participated in a debate hosted by WOOD TV8 earlier this week.

The primary winner will face Hillary Scholten, the only Democrat seeking the seat, in the November general election.