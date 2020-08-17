Gilchrist: Whitmer will tell DNC to focus on people’s concerns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows off her mask during a July 28, 2020 briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democratic National Convention is getting underway Monday in a way we have never seen before.

The largely virtual event this week will feature dozens of high-profile Democrats stumping for the Biden-Harris ticket, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday.

“I think what you’re going to hear from Gov. Whitmer tonight is that in order for Democrats to deliver for people, in order to have that chance, we’ve go to continue to focus on what’s important to people,” Whitmer’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Monday morning. “People right now are concerned with health, they’re concerned about their physical health and economic health. They’re concerned about what’s happening in our nation in terms of our relationships across communities.”

Monday’s speech will be another national showcase for Whitmer. Earlier in the year, she gave the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and was considered as a possible running mate for presumptive nominee Joe Biden. She has made dozens of national appearances on cable news shows, largely dealing with the COVD-19 response.

The DNC will be different in many ways, without the big crowds and delegations from around the country; without the audience interaction meant to fire up the delegates and motivate to them to go home and make a push towards November.

But Gilchrist said there may be an upside. He thinks it’s possible to reach more people through various devices in this new, unusual style of campaigning.