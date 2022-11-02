GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the election just days away and many races appearing to be closer than ever, Michigan is getting a lot of nation attention.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was in Michigan on Wednesday to campaign for Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs. The two were holding an event at a banquet room for an estimated 300 to 400 supporters.

“It’s important not just that we have a majority but that we have a majority of principled leaders with backbone,” Cruz told News 8. “I’m in the middle of a 17-state national tour and the reason that I’m here supporting John is once we have a majority we need to act like it, we need to use it. And I’m supporting John because I believe he has the courage to stand and fight.”

Gibbs said the election, which will take place on Nov. 8, is “not just a Democrat versus Republican.”

“I believe it is crazy versus normal. That’s why we’re seeing so much support for independents, and even support from Democrats who look at the country right now, they look at West Michigan right now and they say, ‘This is not the place I grew up in.’ When I was a kid, it was male and female now there’s 57 genders. They’re trying to make you pay $7 a gallon for gas as part of the Green New Deal, this is crazy.”

At about the same time, Democrat 3rd Congressional District Hillary Scholten continued her campaign at a local book store, where she was meeting with supporters and voters.

She spoke with News 8 about what she has to do between now and Nov. 8 in order to cross the finish line first.

“We feel so strong. People on the ground are so energized, fired up, ready for change. It’s been 50 years since we sent a Democrat to represent this portion of West Michigan in Congress, and we’ve never had a woman represent us in Congress, which is just a really important point for a lot of people right now,” Scholten said. “I hear from people all the time that the issues that matter to working moms, to women are front of mind for them. From rising cost to protecting women’s reproductive healthcare choices. We need someone who understands these issues and I’ll be a champion for them because the issues that matter to working families in West Michigan matter to me and my family.”

Both candidate figure prominently into the national plan of both parties in their strategy to either hold or take a majority in the U.S. House. It is one of the races News 8 will focus on come election night.