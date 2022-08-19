LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon has selected her running mate.

Dixon announced Friday afternoon that former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron is her pick for lieutenant governor.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families,” Dixon stated.

Hernandez was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016 and served two terms, including serving as House Appropriations chair, before running for Congress in 2020. He is now in the private sector, according to Dixon.

“Shane and I will put front-and-center the issues families care about: rising costs created by the Democrats’ inflation, dangerous communities exacerbated by Gretchen Whitmer’s siding with the ‘spirit’ of defund the police, and a perpetually weak economy that Gretchen Whitmer is simply incapable of doing anything about,” Dixon said. “I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November.”

Hernandez is a conservative Republican who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and individual liberties, Dixon said.

“I am honored to run as Tudor’s running mate to address the problems created by Gretchen Whitmer,” Hernandez stated. “Her vision is the right one for Michigan and I believe we will defeat Whitmer and begin to repair the damage she’s caused to our families, students, and business owners.”