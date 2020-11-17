Drawing determines Augusta’s new president after tie

The ballot with John Thomas and Heather Bowers for Augusta village president.

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County clerk held a drawing Friday morning to determine who will become Augusta’s next village president.

Clerk Tim Snow drew Incumbent Village President John Thomas’s name. Thomas had tied with challenger Village Trustee Heather Bowers during the November election, both receiving 199 votes.

Bowers can still request a recount through Monday but has not at this point.

When a recount is not requested when an election comes down to a tie, the decision is determined by a drawing under Michigan law giving each candidate a 50/50 chance.