WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The eyes of the nation have turned to West Michigan as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prepare to stand before thousands of supporters.

Their Merry Christmas rally will be held Wednesday evening at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. The president and the vice president’s remarks will air live on News 8 and woodtv.com. You can watch the livestream above.

>>News app users: Click here to watch the livestream

Check back here for a live blog of the event and later tonight, we’ll post the full video of the rally on woodtv.com.