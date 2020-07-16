DNC chair Tom Perez optimistic about Biden in Michigan

CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 29: Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman, speaks during the Blue NC Celebration Dinner held at the Hilton Charlotte University Place on February 29, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Democratic candidates continue to campaign before voting starts on Super Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democratic National Committee chairperson Tom Perez says even though campaigning is different during a pandemic, he is still reaching out to voters nationwide.

On Thursday, Perez talked to News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin about the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, and his push for more manufacturing jobs.

“I am very excited about Joe Biden’s commitment to building really a million of middle-class jobs, investing in clean energy, investing in modern infrastructure, investing in the auto industry so that we can command the global market in electric vehicles, we can command the global market in wind turbines in solar panels — things where we are getting our clock cleaned right now by China,” Perez said.

“We’ve got to create good middle-class jobs. And that’s exactly what Joe Biden’s talking about. We’re working hard to communicate that vision to voters. We’re doing it differently, but I think it’s sinking in. I’m optimistic in Michigan and elsewhere, but we’re leaving nothing to chance,” Perez continued.

Perez said he still expects to have the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month, though he says it will have a smaller footprint and a smaller crowd. He says he still expects Joe Biden to accept the nomination there in August.