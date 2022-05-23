LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the ten Republicans vying for their party’s nomination in the race for Michigan on Monday picked up a big endorsement.

Dick DeVos and his family members, including former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, said they were supporting former business owner and broadcaster.

“First of all, she has life experience,” Dick DeVos, a longtime Republican activist, contributor and 2006 candidate for governor, explained the endorsement. “She comes from a business background, she understands business. She’s a mom so she understands the damage that was done to her children and she’s seen it on the business side and the personal side the damage that was done by this governor and the lockdowns. She is also a very compelling individual. Leaders need to be able to tell their message well. She’s a compelling communicator in addition, so we think the combination of experience and the combination of compassion, sensitivity and authenticity of her life combined with her leadership, that is a very powerful combination.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. (May 18, 2022)

Dixon is among three GOP candidates whose filings to run have been challenged. The other two are James Craig and Perry Johnson. In Craig and Johnson’s case, the question is the validity of the signatures on their petitions. In Dixon’s, the issue is that her petition listed the incorrect end date for the term she is seeking. Speaking to News 8 in Grand Rapids lats week, Dixon was upbeat about her chances of prevailing and staying on the primary ballot.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office was expected to issue a report Monday with the first indication of who may stay on or be tossed. The state Board of Canvassers will ultimately vote on the matter.

DeVos said he thinks Dixon will remain on the ballot and will be a leading contender to take on incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

The primary is Aug. 2 and the general election Nov. 8.