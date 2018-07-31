Democrats vying to become MI governor ready for primary Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With Michigan’s primary election one week away, 24 Hour News 8 sat down with the Democratic candidates for one of the biggest races: Michigan governor.

Like her two party contenders, former Sen. Gretchen Whitmer is racing toward the end of a primary season with no sign of letting up.

"I'm glad to be in the home stretch of the primary phase of the campaign, but I go to bed every night checking things off my list and wake up every morning adding things to it," she said.

She says her reasons for running come down to one basic thing:

"There are so many people in this state who need a governor who knows that she works for them and is determined to make their lives better, and that's what this is all about."

Whitmer leads in the polls, but her Democratic rivals are not backing down.

Fueled by a considerable infusion of his own cash, Shri Thanedar is taking his message to voters on air and at town hall meetings.

"We need to make our economy work for all, and I'm seeing a lot of people say, ‘Well, Michigan's economy may be better for others, but I haven't seen a difference,’” he shared.

Thanedar summed up how he would expand the benefit of a resurgent economy to others with one word:

"Skills. Giving people the trade skills that they need. We need to make community college tuition free. We need to bring technical and vocational skills to middle schools and high schools,” he said.

Dr. Abdul E-Sayed has attracted big crowds in recent days and sees his campaign as an uplifting experience, perhaps against the odds.

"I've been all over the state of Michigan, talked to 125 cities’ worth of great people. Michiganders are just good people, and they've renewed my faith in a moment where our politics have gotten pretty destitute," said El-Sayed.

Roads, health care, auto insurance, education and all the rest ... the issues are there for all the candidates each with a slightly different approach to solving them

El-Sayed wants to see this election transform the state of government.

"(The election has) the potential for our politics, when we can move beyond some of the corrupting influence we've seen from money and from power, to get us to the question of how does this government become something that solves problems for real people,” he elaborated.

