TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin narrowly won a third term in the 7th District, which includes Lansing. She defeated Republican Tom Barrett, a state senator and Army veteran.

Slotkin, a former CIA Middle East analyst seeking her third term, ran on a record that included support for her party’s flagship legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions, slashing drug costs and taxing large companies.

Barrett said during a debate he would have opposed the bill as too expensive and inflationary.

Slotkin, an abortion rights supporter, described Barrett as rigidly opposed, with no exceptions for rape victims. Barrett said he was “pro-life” but that the issue was for states, not the federal government, to decide.

Slotkin drew a high-profile endorsement from U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a conservative Republican who lost her own reelection bid in Wyoming’s GOP primary after breaking with Trump over the Capitol attack.

The Slotkin-Barrett race was among the most expensive House contests nationwide, with more than $27 million in spending by the campaigns and outside groups.

___

AP reporter Amanda Seitz in Washington, D.C. and News 8’s Michael Oszust contributed to this story.