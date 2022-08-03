Hillary Scholten, the Democrat running in the 3rd Congressional District, speaks to News 8 via Zoom on Aug. 3, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democrat running to represent Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District says the ouster of the Republican incumbent is demonstrative of a fractured Republican party.

John Gibbs defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer in the Tuesday primary to earn the Republican nomination for the seat.

John Gibbs speaks to reporters on Election Day. (Aug. 2, 2022)

“We saw that the Republican electorate was deeply divided over who they wanted to support,” Hillary Scholten, the Democrat who ran against Meijer in 2020 and will face Gibbs in November, told News 8 Wednesday.

But she said she wasn’t surprised by Gibbs’ win, saying he worked hard on the ground to build support.

Gibbs worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was endorsed by Trump. Meijer was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which happened with Meijer was only days into his term.

“I hear from people every single day who tell me, ‘I’m never voting for a Republican again,'” Scholten said. “‘I didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left me,’ because they feel that it’s gotten too extreme. And I think that the folks who voted for Peter Meijer were expressing that as well. They weren’t in line with the brand of extremism on the Republican side and we want to offer a home to them.”

She said she had heard from some Meijer supporters already Wednesday, asking how they could get involved in her campaign.

Scholten did not have an opponent in the primary.

The 3rd Congressional District has long been a Republican stronghold, but its lines — along with the lines of every legislative district in the state — were redrawn this year, and it looks more friendly to Democrats.

“(West Michigan) is one that really lives up to the motto of putting our country before a party label. It’s the issues that truly matter, working to maintain and shore up our democracy, making our government, our economy work for working families,” Scholten said. “And those are issues that I think individuals that had supported Peter Meijer will find a great home in our campaign.”