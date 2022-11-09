GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since 1974, the Associated Press reports.

“Running for office at a critical crossroads like this is an act of patriotism for our dear country, and it has been a privilege to do it,” Scholten told her supporters at a gathering in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, well before the race was called around 2 a.m. Wednesday. “We’ve run a campaign with honesty, with integrity, with a whole lot of faith and true grit.”

“We ran a strong campaign that was focused on building something new here in West Michigan,” she added a short time later, speaking to News 8. “We’ve got a broad coalition of supporters on the right and the left.”

Scholten, a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney, defeated Republican John Gibbs, a former Trump administration employee who had been endorsed by him. Gibbs unseated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in August. Meijer had defeated Scholten in the general election in 2020.

Since then, the 3rd Congressional — along with every legislative district in Michigan — has been redrawn. It now covers metro Grand Rapids and much of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. The 3rd was long considered a Republican stronghold, but the redistricting turned it into a tossup.

Speaking to News 8 on Tuesday morning, Gibbs refused to outright say he would accept the results of the election if he lost, saying he was sure he was going to win. He said he was working to energize supporters up until polls closed.

The race drew attention across the country, especially as Republicans made a bid to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m so excited for Hillary Scholten’s opportunity to be the first congresswoman from West Michigan,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, told News 8 before the race was called.