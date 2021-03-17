Dem chair on campaign to hold governor’s office in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Virtually every office in state government will be up for a vote next year and the election cycle has already begun.

In November 2022, Michigan will decide who will serve in varied offices ranging from governor to state representative. Right now, Democrats hold the governor’s office, secretary of state’s office and attorney general’s office and Republicans control both chambers of the state Legislature.

Lavora Barnes, the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, said the key to holding on to top offices will be staying the course.

“We just keep doing the work that we have been doing,” she said. “We don’t shut down, we don’t stop. We continue having our conversations with voters all over the state. We continue working our 83-county strategy and we support the good work that’s being done by our governor, our lieutenant governor, our attorney general, our secretary and of state and the Democrats in the Legislature. We’re going to keep touting the good work that they do and keep talking to voters about what a difference it makes when you vote and particularly when you vote for Democrats.”

She also said outreach efforts are expanding the Democratic base.

“More people are joining our party. More people are participating in the work that we do. We had over 30,000 individuals in 2020 step up to help us do the work we did talking to voters all over the state,” Barnes said.

