DeltaPlex owner announces run for Amash’s seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another day, another entry into the 2020 race for the 3rd Congressional District.

Businessman Joel Langlois announced Tuesday that he will be the fifth Republican to join the primary campaign.

Langlois owns the DeltaPlex in Walker, which has been the site of a number of rallies for then-candidate and president-elect Donald Trump. The newest candidate in the field said in a release that he would work with the president to achieve objectives like lower taxes and building a border wall.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, who has been elected as a Republican five times, declared last week that he is no longer a member of the party and he will run for re-election as an independent. Even before that, he was facing primary challengers after becoming the first congressional Republican to call Trump’s behavior during the special counsel’s Russia investigation “impeachable.”

“Our current congressman abandoned President Trump and abandoned the Republican Party,” Langlois said of Amash.

He went on to say “West Michigan must not replace one ‘Never-Trumper’ with another.”

Langlois joins a field of four other Republicans and four Democrats have announced their intention to try to unseat Amash. The field on either side could grow.