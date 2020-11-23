Delay or certify election results? Michigan board decides Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers will meet Monday to decide whether to certify Michigan’s election results.

There’s a twist to the routine process this year: there has been a push by Republicans to delay that certification. The Michigan GOP asked the board on Friday to audit Wayne County’s general election results first.

In a rare move last week, the Republicans of Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted against certifying the results, before reversing course. One of the Republicans cited concerns about imbalanced poll books in certain precincts of predominantly Black Detroit before changing her vote amid public backlash.

There has been no evidence of widespread voting fraud in Michigan, or in any other state. Federal and state officials from both parties have declared the 2020 election safe and secure, and Michigan’s election staff is recommending the results be certified.

Two members of the Board of State Canvassers must vote against certification for a delay to happen. There are always two Republicans and two Democrats on the board. Both Democrats plan to vote to certify the results, but it’s unclear what both Republicans will do this time around.

Republican board member Norman Shinkle told the Detroit Free Press he is leaning toward a “delay” vote. He said he’s concerned about transparency, the election equipment used, and the absentee voting process. The other Republican member has not yet said how he plans to vote.

Biden took Wayne County by more than a 2-1 margin and won Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Michigan Democratic party chair Lavora Barnes sent a letter to the Board of State Canvassers Sunday night urging them to certify the 2020 election. She said in part, “This is a simple but fundamental step. Our system of government draws its power from the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.”

The board’s meeting is scheduled to take place Monday at 1 p.m.