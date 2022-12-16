GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.

As of Friday, Kent County and Ottawa County have completed their recounts, according to posts on the clerks’ Facebook pages.

Only a fraction of the state’s precincts is involved in the recounts. Forty-seven precincts are recounting for Proposal 2 (election reforms) and more than 900 precincts for Proposal 3 (abortion rights). The board noted that given those parameters, even if all the yes votes in all the recounted precincts turned out to be no votes, both proposals would still pass.

The Board of State Canvassers is made up of four members: two Republicans and two Democrats.