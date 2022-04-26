LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group tied to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is challenging nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate James Craig, saying he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary.

Dixon, the former host of a conservative news show, and Craig, the former Detroit police chief, are among 10 Republicans who filed petitions by April 19.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks to the media after turning in nominating petitions, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Lansing, Mich. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (Craig Mauger/The Detroit News via AP)

The deadline to contest signatures is Tuesday. Michigan Strong, the super PAC supporting Dixon, says Craig submitted too many invalid petitions, in part due to “apparent fraud.”

A message seeking comment was left with Craig’s campaign.