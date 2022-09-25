Damage to a sign at the Ottawa County Republican Party office in Hudsonville.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Vandals caused about $300 worth of damage at the Ottawa County Republican Party office in Hudsonville, a spokesperson said.

Keith den Hollander, the interim chairman and vice chairman for Ottawa County GOP, told News 8 the vandalism happened sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. He said $300 worth of yard signs and GOP signs were damaged.

A campaign sign for Tudor Dixon, the Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, was particularly mutilated, den Hollander noted. Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Her running mate is former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron.

A News 8 crew on scene saw signs that had cuts in them. Some had holes in the middle.

A police report has been filed, the interim chairman said.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.