Buttigieg: ‘All eyes are on Michigan’ in November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former South Bend, Indiana mayor and one-time presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is trying to help Democratic nominee Joe Biden to an election this November.

On Wednesday, he talked with News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin about a strategy that includes Michigan.

Buttigieg signed on the Biden campaign very soon after ending his own run and has been out stumping for the former vice president regularly.

He talked about the importance of a state that was a surprise loss for Democrats in 2016.

“All eyes are on Michigan,” Buttigieg said.

He went on to explain, “It’s incredibly important, not just because of what happened in the last election, but because of what’s shaping up in this election. You know Michigan is full of cities, rural and suburbs with so much on the line on turning around the economy, on controlling this pandemic. You look at what’s going on with jobs, the news of layoffs at Ford and this terrifying unemployment statistics. This really is an election about whether we want to keep going the way that we have for the past few years — which has not been good for Michigan, has not been good for mine in northern Indiana — or whether we’re going to do something different.”

He says expect the Biden team and their surrogates to pay a lot of attention to Michigan in the next nine weeks.

A Republican carrying Michigan for the first time since 1988 is something Democrats are determined not to let President Donald Trump do again in 2020.