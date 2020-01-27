Busy two weeks of politics on tap in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is going to be a busy place for politics in 2020 — maybe even busier than expected, if the next two weeks are any indication.

The legislative year really gets started when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lays out her priorities in her State of the State address Wednesday. In addition to coverage that day, News 8 will be in Lansing Tuesday to preview the speech. Roads, more opportunities for the middle class and health care all likely to be on the agenda.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump has a visit to a plant on the east side of the state, where he’ll no doubt will tout the recent passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA. He then heads to Iowa for an evening event.

On Feb. 4, the president is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address. Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response.

On Feb. 6, Whitmer is expected to roll out her budget recommendations.

If that weren’t enough, the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan is just more than six weeks away.

It is going to be a very busy first quarter and News 8 will be there as your local election headquarters to cover it all.