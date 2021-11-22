Businessman Rinke launches campaign for Michigan governor

by: The Associated Press

In this Nov. 2021 image made from video, Republican Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, launches his campaign for Michigan governor on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Detroit. Rinke is running for Michigan governor with TV and digital ads touting himself as a conservative outsider and criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Ben Yoho/The Strategy Group/The Rinke Campaign via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, has launched his campaign for Michigan governor with TV and digital ads touting himself as a conservative outsider and criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Rinke says he’s prepared to spend at least $10 million of his own money.

The Republican primary winner will face the first-term Democratic governor in 2022.

Rinke led Rinke Automotive Group after his grandfather had opened one of the state’s first General Motors franchises. Rinke later helmed a traumatic brain injury center, a health care company and became a private investor.

Democrats say Rinke’s views are extreme.

