Businessman Rinke launches campaign for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, has launched his campaign for Michigan governor with TV and digital ads touting himself as a conservative outsider and criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Rinke says he’s prepared to spend at least $10 million of his own money.
The Republican primary winner will face the first-term Democratic governor in 2022.
Rinke led Rinke Automotive Group after his grandfather had opened one of the state’s first General Motors franchises. Rinke later helmed a traumatic brain injury center, a health care company and became a private investor.
Democrats say Rinke’s views are extreme.