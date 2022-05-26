LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Board of State Canvassers will determine which Republicans make the ballot in the August primary during a meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

It comes after an investigation by Michigan’s election bureau found thousands of fraudulent signatures among multiple campaigns.

The bureau said that gubernatorial candidates Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Michael Markey and Perry Johnson did not file enough valid signatures. That’s half of the 10 candidates vying for their party’s nomination.

The Bureau of Elections said the campaigns submitted thousands of fake signatures. It said there were clear signs of fraud, like using the same handwriting for multiple signatures, voter names being misspelled, identical pages and even using names of deceased people.

The GOP gubernatorial primary is on Aug. 2. The general election is on Nov. 8.