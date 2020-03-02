Bloomberg to host campaign event in Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gives his thumbs-up after speaking during a campaign event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be campaigning in Michigan on Thursday.

Bloomberg’s team has organized a campaign event in Macomb County. They say more details will be announced at a later time.

Thursday will make for Bloomberg’s third campaign trip to Michigan, his team says.

The campaign team said Bloomberg will also be making campaign trips in Pennsylvania and Florida this week.

“As our campaign continues to gain momentum, Mike will engage with voters in these states and share his message of taking on tough fights on critical issues like gun safety, climate change, and health care, and winning,” Dan Kanninen, a spokersperson for Mike Bloomberg 2020, said in a statement.