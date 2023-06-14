OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan’s election system continues to change, a bill introduced to the state Legislature this week would allow absentee ballots to be processed and tabulated more than a week before election day.

The proposed changes come as more Michigan residents are casting ballots early after voters approved no-reason absentee voting in 2018. In November 2020, 57% of the state’s votes were cast absentee. Right now, those ballots can only be processed and tabulated on election day.

“I think this early processing piece is something the election administration community has been asking for a long time in Michigan,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck told News 8 on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 387, introduced Tuesday by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, would give election workers a head start in processing ballots. If the bill passes, communities with at least 5,000 people could process and tabulate absentee ballots on any of the eight days before election day. Moss said he expects the bill to move quickly through committee and go up for a vote in the Senate soon.

Roebuck, a Republican, told News 8 he supports the legislation, calling it an “improvement for transparency and accuracy.” He said it’s important to give election workers more time to handle the huge number of early votes.

“We have this volume of absentee ballots that need to be counted and need to be processed,” Roebuck said. “Frankly, this is a great move for transparency and the accuracy of the system.”

The city and township clerks would need to let the state know they are counting early at least 28 days before the election.

“(Local clerks) have a great handle on what volume of ballots they’re expecting, what volume of ballots they actually receive and what they need to be able to process those ballots,” Roebuck said. “I think it’s important to give that decision to them.”

Roebuck said now that absentee voting is a constitutional right for Michigan voters, “we need to protect that to the greatest extent we can.”

“By allowing election administrators the appropriate time to process these ballots, I think we’re going to be effective in doing that,” he said.

Roebuck emphasized that because of the way tabulators work, results would not show until election night.

“This is the process of removing the ballot from the signed envelope from the voter after a number of other checks and workflow in that process,” Roebuck said. “Then election inspectors will actually put the ballot in the tabulator. Those results are not able to be displayed until after the close of polls on election night.”

“Essentially the election workers at the close of polls on election night hit a button (and) it then displays the result totals,” he explained. “It’s unable to do so beforehand.”

He said giving election workers more time to go through millions of absentee ballots will help ensure they are counted accurately. He also believes results would come quicker on election night, especially in urban areas with more absentee ballots.

“The tabulation itself will allow those results to be available much, much sooner because they’ve already done that process work in the days leading up to it,” Roebuck said.

Roebuck also pointed out the process would be transparent, open for challengers to observe during the week.

“The public can view that process much more easily in the business days leading to the election, rather than getting a challenger to observe an election process at 3 in the morning on a Wednesday following the election as election workers are still counting ballots on little sleep,” Roebuck said.

Roebuck went to Capitol Hill in June 2022 to advocate for more election funding. After Michigan voters in November passed a ballot proposal to implement a slew of election changes, including nine days of early in-person voting, he says it’s especially critical to invest in election infrastructure.

“We want to make sure our voting centers and our precincts for early voting are adequately staffed,” Roebuck said. “That’s going to be a cost that we are going to need help with.”

Roebuck explained that early voting centers require more equipment.

“We can’t use the same tabulators for election day we’re using for early voting,” he said. “That’s going to be a cost factor as well as the labor costs.”

“I’m hopeful we’ll see some of that come to fruition with our Legislature currently,” he added. “We are certainly advocating very hard for that funding.”