U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., speaks with News 8 while on Mackinac Island for the annual Mackinac Policy Conference. (June 1, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, has been reelected to represent Michigan’s newly redrawn 4th Congressional District.

NBC News is projecting his win against Democrat Joseph Alfonso.

When the districts were redrawn, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who has served for 18 terms, was put into the same district as Huizenga, who is currently representing the 2nd Congressional District. In April, Upton announced that he would not seek re-election.

This will be his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives.