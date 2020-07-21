Biden: What economic recovery plan means for Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is on the virtual campaign trail to tell Americans what he would do if elected, recently rolling out his “Build Back Better” plan.

That plan deals with everything from manufacturing to creating more health care workers and early childhood educators.

“What it would mean for a place like Michigan (is) an awful lot of working people are really struggling to have to pay for child care and or working and/or take care of an elderly parents or someone with a disability,” Biden told News 8 political reporter Rick Albin in a Tuesday video call.

He said his plan would work to provide more access to home health care or community health care to help relieve that pressure on working families. He said that would also create millions of jobs in the health care industry.

“What we do is … provide money for the states to be able to come up with good ideas as to how they would, in fact, provide for help without having to institutionalize those people,” Biden said.

The former vice president under President Barack Obama also emphasized how important Michigan will be in the upcoming election and said that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still under consideration as a possible running mate.

