LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are statistically tied among Michigan voters, an Emerson College poll out Friday shows.

Emerson polled more than 1,000 people on Aug. 1 and 2. With more than 200 days until the 2024 primary in Michigan, the polling puts the two main candidates for president each at 44%.

(Emerson College Poll)

Looking directly at the Republican primary, Trump has a commanding lead over other declared candidates.

In Michigan, 61% of Republican polled voters said they would be voting for Trump, followed by 13% choosing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 7% selecting former Vice President Mike Pence.

(Emerson College Poll)

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.