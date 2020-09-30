Biden to stump in Grand Rapids Friday

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On the campaign trail in battleground Michigan, former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Grand Rapids Friday.

Biden, the Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump, will talk about helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, his campaign said.

The precise details of where he’ll be and when he’ll speak have not yet been released.

Michigan is considered a key win for both parties in the path to the White House. Trump won it narrowly in 2016, but has been trailing Biden in the polls here.