Biden campaigning in the Detroit area on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is returning to Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Biden’s campaign announced Thursday that he will visit the Detroit suburb of Southfield to speak on expanding access to affordable health care.

The candidate will then travel to an event in Detroit where he’s expected to urge voters to vote early in person — either at their local clerk’s office or satellite voting center, a release from his campaign said.

