Bernie Sanders to speak in Grand Rapids today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bernie Sanders will be speaking in Grand Rapids today at Calder Plaza.

The event is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. Kalamazoo-based indie band Michigander will open the event. The doors open at 11 a.m.

You can watch Sanders’ remarks on WXSP and streaming live on woodtv.com.

Because of the event, Ottawa Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the city tweeted.

Ottawa Ave NW closed 10am-2pm Sun for political rally on Calder Plaza. Event setup begins Sat am. If you visit City Hall on Sat b/t 7am & 3pm to register to vote or apply for absentee ballot, you can access Calder Plaza & Monroe level of City Hall + Government Center Ramp. pic.twitter.com/wvUUB0c9YE — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) March 5, 2020

Sanders is scheduled to speak in Ann Arbor later today. He spoke in Detroit and Dearborn earlier this weekend.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also make stops in Michigan ahead of the Tuesday primary, stopping in Detroit and Grand Rapids Monday. Event details have not yet been released.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota campaigned for Biden in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Biden performed strongly in the Super Tuesday primaries, though Sanders had an important win in California.

The Michigan presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. A few other states have primaries that day, too, but Michigan is the biggest prize with 125 delegates up for grabs.

Michigan is sure to get plenty of attention from candidates leading up to the November general election. President Donald Trump won it narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so in decades. Democrats hope turning the state blue again will help clear a path to the White House.

