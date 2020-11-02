Benson to discuss Election Day expectations

In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a press conference Monday ahead of Election Day.

Benson’s office said she will be discussing Election Day expectations during the 2 p.m. news conference, which will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

As of Monday morning, more than 2.9 million Michigan voters have turned in their absentee ballots with more than 3.4 million requesting to vote absentee, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Benson has urged voters to drop off their ballots in-person to ensure their vote is counted.

Due to the increase in absentee voting this year, Benson said she expects elections results in Michigan to be tallied by Friday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.