GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be reelected for a second term, with NBC News projecting she will defeat her Republican challenger.

“Democracy has prevailed,” Benson said during her victory speech at a watch party in Detroit. “I am so proud to stand before you tonight as Michigan’s secretary of state. And I am honored to have the opportunity to serve you for another four years.”

Polls had shown Benson with an enduring comfortable lead over her Republican challenger, former community college professor Kristina Karamo.

“In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And tonight, democracy won here in Michigan because of all of you. You all showed the world that Michigan voters will vote for truth over lies, they will vote for facts over conspiracy theories and they know the value of real results over empty promises,” she said.

She promised to continue her work to support the security and accuracy of elections and combat conspiracy theories undermining them.

“I’m standing before you tonight to simply say ‘thank you.’ Thank you. But I’m also to say this: Our work is not yet finished. In the days, in the months ahead, the future of our democracy will continue to face challenges from conspiracy theorists, election deniers, who are not going away,” Benson said. “I will not back down. No matter how many threats, lies, deceit, false rhetoric or vitriol they throw at us, we will not back down.”

“Truth is on our side. The law is on our side. History is on our side. And tonight, again, the will of the people is on our side,” she later said.

Benson’s first term saw her overseeing the rollout of no-reason absentee voting in Michigan. Republicans had challenged her decision to send out unsolicited absentee ballot applications to every voter in the state in 2020, but the courts ultimately ruled she was within her rights to do so. She said she did it to make sure everyone knew about the new voting rules and in consideration of the pandemic.

Benson also rolled out an appointment-only system that she says has greatly reduced wait times and allowed branches to serve more people each month.

Karamo had repeated unfounded claims of voter fraud in November 2020 as the core of her platform.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.