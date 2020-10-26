Battle Creek Transit offers free rides on Election Day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Transit will be offering free rides on Election Day to help those planning to vote in person get to the polls.

Fixed-route buses and Tele-Transit vans will run free all day during its normal hours of 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., city officials say.

Election polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Battle Creek’s transit team made a list matching polling locations with routes that will bring people within one or two blocks of the closest stop.

If a polling location can’t be reached by bus, a Tele-Transit shuttle will offer door-to-door service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those wanted to use the Tele-Transit shuttle can contact transit in advance at 269-966-3474, option 2.