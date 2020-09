(WOOD) — When voters in the small Mecosta County town of Barryton go to the polls in November, they will decide whether to eliminate their village government.

If the village is dissolved, the surrounding Fork Township would take over municipal control, Village Trustee Pro Tem Kathryn Kerr, 9 & 10 News out of Cadillac reported.

Above, a 9 & 10 News report on the proposal.

The general election is Nov. 3.