Election day: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will go to the polls today, mostly voting on various funding measures.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so if you have ID, you should bring it.

If you have any problems at your polling place, you should contact your local clerk. You can also tell 24 Hour News 8 about problems by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

24 Hour News 8 is tracking 24 races, including a 10-year millage to fund Central Dispatch in Branch County, a millage to keep Dorr Township library open, and a second try at a $37 million millage for Tri County Area Schools that failed in May. There are also a few elected positions on various ballots, including a primary in the Grand Haven mayor race.

